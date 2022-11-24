Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate upward and spot rises steadily | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate upwards and spot prices rise steadily

On the 24th, thread futures opened at 3695 at 3711 at 2301, the highest at 33746 and the lowest at 3684, up 35 or 0.95%;Hot roll2301 opening 3772 closing 3804 highest 3844 lowest 3770 up 37 or 0.98%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 731 noon and closed at 733.5, the highest at 742 and the lowest at 727.5, up 11 or 1.52%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2720 and closed at 2780, the highest at 2790 and the lowest at 2697, up 79 or 2.92%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3670 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3800 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3970 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,830 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

