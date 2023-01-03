Lange futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate within a narrow range and spot prices are mixed
On the 3rd, thread futures opened at 4100 and closed at 4051 at 2305, with a maximum of 4100 and a minimum of 4016, a drop of 36 or 0.88%;Hot roll2305 opened 4118 closed 4093 highest 4126 lowest 4050 fell 43 or 1.04%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 857 and closed at 849.5 at noon, the highest at 859 and the lowest at 842, down 5.5 or 0.64%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2999.5 and closed at 2904, the highest at 2999.5 and the lowest at 2890 fell 129 or 4.25%;
In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically
Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3960 yuan, down 20 yuan;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4100 yuan; down 20 yuan;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4120 yuan; up 40 yuan;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan;
Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4100 yuan, up 30 yuan.
According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,064 yuan, an increase of 28 yuan from the previous trading day.
Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP