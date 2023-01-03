Lange futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate within a narrow range and spot prices are mixed

On the 3rd, thread futures opened at 4100 and closed at 4051 at 2305, with a maximum of 4100 and a minimum of 4016, a drop of 36 or 0.88%;Hot roll2305 opened 4118 closed 4093 highest 4126 lowest 4050 fell 43 or 1.04%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 857 and closed at 849.5 at noon, the highest at 859 and the lowest at 842, down 5.5 or 0.64%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2999.5 and closed at 2904, the highest at 2999.5 and the lowest at 2890 fell 129 or 4.25%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3960 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4100 yuan; down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4120 yuan; up 40 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4100 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,064 yuan, an increase of 28 yuan from the previous trading day.

