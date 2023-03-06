Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices were mixed

On the 6th, thread futures opened at 4260 at 4193 at 2305, with a maximum of 4270 and a minimum of 4175, a drop of 56 or 1.32%;Hot roll2305 opening 4358 closing 4312 highest 4378 lowest 4290 down 36 or 0.83%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 910 and closed at 890.5 at noon, with a maximum of 912.5 and a minimum of 884.5, a drop of 26 or 2.84%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2957.5 and closed at 2905, the highest at 2965.5 and the lowest at 2887, down 47.5 or 1.61%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4250 yuan, down 60 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4280 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan, down 30 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4150 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,218 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

