Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices were mixed

On the 6th, thread futures opened at 4260 at 4193 at 2305, with a maximum of 4270 and a minimum of 4175, a drop of 56 or 1.32%;Hot roll2305 opening 4358 closing 4312 highest 4378 lowest 4290 down 36 or 0.83%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 910 and closed at 890.5 at noon, with a maximum of 912.5 and a minimum of 884.5, a drop of 26 or 2.84%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2957.5 and closed at 2905, the highest at 2965.5 and the lowest at 2887, down 47.5 or 1.61%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4250 yuan, down 60 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4280 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan, down 30 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4150 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,218 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Gold closes: U.S. stocks tumble, dollar soars, gold futures hit three-month low

You may also like

One person is CEO and President

Citizenship Income becomes Mia. For those who can...

Price increase for shoes: why rubber boots are...

“Dear Meloni, come here as a mother”. Letter...

Current gas storage level in Germany: Our storages...

Covid investigation, War (WHO): “Making swabs for everyone?...

The tightened truck toll in Germany and how...

The Federal Reserve’s “eagle calls” continue!Daly: More rate...

Verdi is planning further warning strikes in Bavaria...

Driver shortages lead to failures in buses and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy