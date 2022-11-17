Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated lower and spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices were mixed

On the 17th, thread futures opened at 3748 at 3683 at 2301, with a maximum of 3752 and a minimum of 3680, a drop of 46 or 1.23%;Hot roll2301 opened 3821 closed 3764 the highest 3821 the lowest 3750 fell 37 or 0.97%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 738 and closed at 723 at noon, with a maximum of 742.5 and a minimum of 720, a drop of 5 or 0.69%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2794.5 and closed at 2745, the highest at 2798 and the lowest at 2730, down 18 or 0.65%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3810 yuan; down 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3880 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3890 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3960 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,848 yuan, an increase of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  IPhone 13 officially launched in Huaqiangbei, there is a stock top with a price increase of 3000 mini but it broke

You may also like

Visco (Bank of Italy): energy crisis cannot be...

Alert ECB: inflation will weigh on everyone, including...

Target: quarterly launches recession alert. Earnings thud -50%,...

Bank of Italy, Visco on rates and inflation:...

Buffett buys semiconductors with a huge sum of...

Fed, Esther George: ‘it might make sense to...

Profitability gradually releases pig prices and pays attention...

Christmas 2022: Calicantus takes stock of the most...

The scale of real estate debt extension has...

Twitter, Elon Musk and the ultimatum to employees:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy