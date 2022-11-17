Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices were mixed

On the 17th, thread futures opened at 3748 at 3683 at 2301, with a maximum of 3752 and a minimum of 3680, a drop of 46 or 1.23%;Hot roll2301 opened 3821 closed 3764 the highest 3821 the lowest 3750 fell 37 or 0.97%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 738 and closed at 723 at noon, with a maximum of 742.5 and a minimum of 720, a drop of 5 or 0.69%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2794.5 and closed at 2745, the highest at 2798 and the lowest at 2730, down 18 or 0.65%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3810 yuan; down 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3880 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3890 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3960 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,848 yuan, an increase of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

