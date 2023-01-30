Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures opened higher and fell back, spot rose strongly

On the 30th, thread futures opened at 4230 at 4219 at 2305, the highest at 4273 and the lowest at 4205, up 43 or 1.03%;Hot roll2305 opening 4255 closing 4245 highest 4295 lowest 4235 up 44 or 1.05%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 885 and closed at 874.5 at noon, the highest at 890 and the lowest at 872, an increase of 18 or 2.1%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2925 and closed at 2898.5, the highest at 2980 and the lowest at 2836 rose 20.5 or 0.71%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price has risen strongly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4130 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4290 yuan, an increase of 100 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4260 yuan; up 50 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan, up 70 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4240 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,222 yuan, an increase of 84 yuan from the previous trading day.

