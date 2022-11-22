Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures stop falling and rebound, spot is mainly stable

On the 22nd, thread futures opened at 3665 at 3710 at 2301, the highest at 3714 and the lowest at 3661, up 42 or 1.15%;Hot roll2301 opening 3756 closing 3795 highest 3806 lowest 3750 up 34 or 0.90%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 744 noon and closed at 738.5, with a maximum of 747.5 and a minimum of 729.5 or 1 or 0.14%; raw materialscoke2301 opened 2712 closed at 2725, the highest 2744 the lowest 2697 rose 5 or 0.18%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3670 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3970 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,826 yuan, an increase of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

