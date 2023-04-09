Lantu Automobile 1V4 “fires” Porsche, Weilai, Audi, and Jikrypton!The result is embarrassing: no car company responded

The car companies opened fire on all sides, and made appointments with four car companies, but none of them responded. This matter is somewhat embarrassing.

On April 6th, Lantu Motors officially released a blog post, saying, “Lantu Chasing Light 1V4 fires! Driving control challenges, frontal toughness, we are not allowed to keep a low profile!” At the same time, it also wrote:

Porsche Panamera, what are you “Pa”! @贝尔杰; Weilai ET7, what are you “Wei”! @威来; Audi A6L, what are you “Ao”! @奥迪; Jikrypton 001, what are you “extremely”! @极氪ZEEKR .

A duel for extreme driving control is in full swing, and the final result will be announced on April 12, so come and watch.

but,It has been three days since Lantu’s official statement, and no car company has responded to Lantu’s provocative behavior this time, only Lantu is self-proclaimed.

In this regard, netizens commented: “What are you trying to figure out?”

In fact, this is not the first time Land Rover has made a splash in marketing. Some time ago, the CEO of Land Rover posted on Weibo to ridicule Land Rover for copywriting. As a result, some netizens “reasoned” under Weibo,Lamborghini used this copywriting as early as December 9, 2021: “The one who chases the light, becomes the light himself”, and said “Landu also copied Lamborghini!”