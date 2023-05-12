Home » Lapo Elkann, 13 million to save Italia Independent. His glasses fail
Lapo Elkann, 13 million to save Italia Independent. His glasses fail

admin

Lapo Elkann, yet another rescue of his company in crisis

Lapo Elkann It sheds 13 million euros to try to save Italia Independentyet another attempt by the scion of the Agnelli family to avert the failure of your industry company eyewear. The confirmation came through a note from the same company. The Court of Ivrea – reads the note and is reported by Pambianconews – ha approved the plan of renovation of the debts of the company, thus giving the green light to the restructuring. In the reasons for the positive outcome, reads a note disclosed by the company, “the judgments have expressly highlighted how the success of the group recovery process started in June 2022 was possible for both companies only thanks to the contribution of external finance of the reference shareholder Lapo Elkann for the large maximum amount of approx 12.8 million euros”.

Investment in the eyewear sector for Lapo Elkann it cost dearly: negli last six years of entrepreneurial activity, it is estimated that the scion of the Agnelli house, which owns the 50% of the companyhave paid about 40 million euros in the company. The company had started a procedure last summer collective dismissal which had involved 29 employees as part of the activities envisaged in the company’s recovery plan, which reported in the 2021 financial statements a negative final result for 24.1 million euros with the debt net rose to 19.28 million.

