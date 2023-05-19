Home » Lapo’s Italia Independent sees the light again, boom on the stock market: +300% in one month
The Italia Independent di Lapo flies to Piazza Affari. The luxury sunglasses company of the scion of the Agnelli house, after months of financial “deep red”, restarts strongly on the Stock Exchange bringing home triple-digit increases.

In detail, in the last six months, the company’s stock has seen an increase of 557.14%, while in the last month, however, it has recorded +300%. Looking at today, Friday 19 May, with the session not yet started, Italia Independent sees its share price grow by 25.1%.

Behind the boom in the stock market there is certainly the news relating to the court of Ivreawho gave the green light to the rehabilitation of society. The judges pronounced the sentence approving the agreements for the trademark with the creditors of Italia Independent Group.

