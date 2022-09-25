Home Business Large fire in the Bottecchia bike factory in the Venetian area
A large fire broke out in the afternoon inside the Bottecchia Cicli di Cavarzere, in the Venetian area, one of the largest Italian companies producing racing bikes, mountain bikes and eBikes. The flames can be seen many kilometers away. The fire brigade teams from Cavarzere, Adria, Rovigo, Piove di Sacco and Mestre are on their way to the site. The damage seems particularly severe.

At the moment, according to the firefighters, there are no people involved. The factory covers an area of ​​approximately 6,000 square meters. In addition to the detachments of the nearest cities (Padua, Piove di Sacco, Rovigo), other firefighters are converging on the site of the fire from other Veneto commands. The mayor of Cavarzere urged citizens to keep windows and doors closed.

