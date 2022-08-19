Listen to the audio version of the article

“The tsunami of rising energy costs has arrived and it is far too easy to predict a scorching autumn of austerity, with a further surge in food prices and many bankruptcies for supermarket chains.” This is the alarm launched by Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of Gruppo VéGé and vice president of Federdistribuzione, the association that represents over 16 thousand points of sale in modern food and non-food distribution, sees black both for the future of retail companies and for the millions of Italians who go shopping. “I am dramatically and seriously worried about the fate of many modern distribution brands, whether they are large supermarkets or small neighborhood and discount stores. They can’t take it any more »urges Santambrogio.

Vice President what is happening?

The latest surge in the price of gas is the classic straw that broke the camel’s back. In recent months, all distribution has suffered and eroded its margins to contain the price increase in order not to pass on the price increases to families. But today we can no longer contain anything.

Are the brands no longer able to cope with the increases in energy costs?

Exactly. A few days ago Giovanni Arena, president of the VéGé Group, informed me that although he had planned to budget a doubling of energy costs for his stores, he discovered that the reality of the last two bills has transferred a figure that has exceeded three times the estimated cost. The July bill was even double that of June. A supermarket that paid 8 thousand euros a month is now paying 30 thousand. Previously, the cost of energy accounted for approximately 1.5% of turnover. In the first half of 2022 we are at 3.2% and we could tend to reach an unsustainable threshold of 5%. These are margins that do not exist in the income statements of any of the large-scale distribution companies. It is right for public decision makers to know. I remember that modern distribution represents employment support for at least 410 thousand families.