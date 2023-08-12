Home » Large-scale distribution, August begins with a plus sign: the southern regions in double digits
Business

Large-scale distribution, August begins with a plus sign: the southern regions in double digits

by admin
Large-scale distribution, August begins with a plus sign: the southern regions in double digits

Between July 31st and the August 6th the modern Italian distribution scores +6,96% in comparison with the same period of 2022. The data of NielsenIQ thus certify the umpteenth progress of the national large-scale distributionpositive for more than three months.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Specifically they are the regions of the Sud (Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and Sicily) to drive: +10,28%. Similar results for Northeast (Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia) with +7,31%e center (Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Sardinia) with +7,11%. Lower numbers of Nord-Ovest (Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta, Liguria and Lombardy) which closes the week with +4,69%.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Slightly decreasing annual progressive figurewhich passes from +7,76% of last week at +7,73%.

See also  Electric car since 2035, Urso at Stellantis: "Now protect the Italian supply chain"

You may also like

Mykonos, 520 euros for 2 drinks. The sensational...

China: Ten problem areas are steering economic power...

Fire in a waste company in the Neapolitan...

Politics – Thousands of Israelis demonstrate again against...

Family businesses: here’s how the new generations can...

The number of corporate insolvencies has risen sharply

Food – FDP is concerned about wine-growing areas...

Minimum wage, the oppositions challenge the government: collection...

Germany: Exports increased by 3.3 percent in the...

Sustainability: a Pledge Fund to support circular cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy