Large-scale distribution, August begins with a plus sign: the southern regions in double digits

Between July 31st and the August 6th the modern Italian distribution scores +6,96% in comparison with the same period of 2022. The data of NielsenIQ thus certify the umpteenth progress of the national large-scale distributionpositive for more than three months.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Specifically they are the regions of the Sud (Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and Sicily) to drive: +10,28%. Similar results for Northeast (Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia) with +7,31%e center (Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Sardinia) with +7,11%. Lower numbers of Nord-Ovest (Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta, Liguria and Lombardy) which closes the week with +4,69%.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Slightly decreasing annual progressive figurewhich passes from +7,76% of last week at +7,73%.

