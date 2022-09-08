Listen to the audio version of the article

a twistor false invoices for 1.8 billion with VAT evasion for over 260 million. These are the dimensions of the maxi fraud that took place in the 2015-2019 tax years, involving 15 large-scale distribution companies as well as a network of intermediaries and cash & carry. There are 39 natural persons under investigation, including Gerard Lavinay and Stéphane Coum, respectively former CEO and former Chief Operating Officer of Carrefour Italia, and Franco Castagna, former CFO of Auchan. The investigation also concerns 7 legal persons, while precautionary measures were issued for 13 people, 9 of whom under house arrest. The charges range from criminal association to tax fraud.

The investigation by the Milan prosecutors reconstructed a large-scale “system” of carousel fraud, carried out by the main large-scale distribution companies: Gs (controlled by Carrefour), Auchan, which now belongs to Margherita Distribuzione-BDC, Miti and Apulia Distribuzione. The latter since 2004 was Auchan’s master franchisee with a network of stores in the South and in 2019 she became a Carrefour master franchisee.

The two associations

The investigation stems from checks on Auchan, after the Revenue received a communication fromThe Swedish tax authority. Two distinct criminal associations emerged that dealt with one of the international operations, the other of the all-Italian ones.

According to the prosecutors, the first would be a “complex transnational carousel fraud” in order to evade VAT and IRES. The Guardia di Finanza has reconstructed a frenetic whirlwind of “paper” sales of goods, which from “filter” companies scattered throughout Italy supplied the supermarkets of the GS, Auchan, Miti and Apulia Distribuzione chains with food, and then moved on to “conduit” – bridging companies used to channel income streams from high-tax to low-tax states – based in Sweden, Poland, Slovenia and Bulgaria. A “system” which, in a third phase, reported, always in an exclusively documentary manner, the goods to Italy.

With the second association, the Italian one, large-scale distribution companies (such as Gs) allegedly made sales of non-VAT-taxable goods to “paper mills” without the requisite of habitual exporter, using false letters of intent. Both systems would have had the purpose of evading VAT and IRES “without business risks”, the documents read.