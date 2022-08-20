More and more families choose floor scrubbers for floor cleaning, which can not only clean the whole family at one time, but also keep up with the trend of the times, and the enthusiasm of public consumption continues to heat up. It integrates suction mopping and self-cleaning, and it is a wireless design, which is a very test of the water and electricity endurance of the washing machine. Both are indispensable.

As a leader in the washing machine industry, Timke Fowan has always been at the forefront of technology in the industry. The launched Fowan 3.0 intelligent washing machine can achieve dual battery life of 40 minutes with water and electricity, meeting the needs of large-scale cleaning, saving time and effort, and it can be described as a human being High quality smart washing machine.

Innovation to win the market “lazy” has a new trick

In 2020, Timco launched the floor washing machine “Fuwan” 1.0, which integrates suction, mopping and self-cleaning, allowing consumers to “lazy” to a new level. Therefore, it was a great success, and it was called “ground floor” with a 70% share. “Cleaning Unicorn” to achieve “out of the circle” of the washing machine category. In 2021, Tim Kefuwan 2.0 will be launched, with breakthrough improvements in floor brush design, water tank capacity, and antibacterial materials. Tim Ke Fu Wan 2.0 quickly made up for the shortcomings, increased investment in channels and brand promotion, and achieved fruitful results.

According to data from Aowei Cloud.com, from September 2020 to September 2021, the retail sales of Tim Kefuwan series floor washing machines in the Chinese market exceeded 1 million units. Among them, for every 10 Chinese households who buy a washing machine, 7 households choose Tim Coffin. During the entire Double 11 period in 2021, omni-channel sales will exceed 1.45 billion, a year-on-year increase of 245%.

Tim Kefu Wan 3.0 has been fully upgraded on the basis of 2.0, in line with changes in market demand, from adding new functions and filling shortcomings to the direction of optimizing user experience and improving home happiness, completing the product from scratch. Yes, there is an upgrade iteration from all to full, from full to excellent.

In the fierce competition of the “hardest in history” 618 this year, Timco Fowan 3.0 led the Fowan series to maintain its absolute leading position in the washing machine industry, with a market share of 60% on Tmall and a market share of 66% on JD.com The dual-platform washing machine category ranks TOP1, and it is also the brand that ranks first in the Tmall household electrical appliance category.

Hydropower dual battery life for 40 minutes, saving “100 million” little bit of effort

Battery life has always been an important indicator to test the strength of a product. Ordinary washing machines may have better single indicators, but in actual use, cleaning work is often stopped due to the need to continuously replenish clean water and treat sewage, which greatly reduces cleaning efficiency and experience.

On the basis of the Fowan 2.0, Timke Fowan 3.0 increases the capacity of the clean water bucket by 10%, uses 7 4000mAh large-capacity batteries, and is equipped with a hydropower dual battery life algorithm, which intelligently adjusts the amount of water spray and suction to achieve dual hydropower Continue. The water life is increased by 60%, and the electric capacity is increased by 14%. The clean water bucket, the sewage bucket, the battery capacity, and the intelligent algorithm are all in one, and there is no water replenishment, no sewage discharge, and continuous power supply for 40 minutes.

Among them, on the water outlet, the peristaltic pump equipped with precise water control combined with the intelligent algorithm can achieve accurate water outlet within 10%, and achieve the same cleaning effect; on the water outlet, the minimum activation amount of water can be further reduced. The optimal position is adjusted in real time, the effect of long-term use is not discounted, and the life of the roller brush is also increased by 25%, which can extend the service period up to 7 months; in order to improve the user’s perception, and to understand the operating status of the product more intuitively and clearly, Fuwan 3.0 is equipped with The intelligent water level monitoring system can identify the remaining water volume in real time, effectively improve the ability of intelligent identification, and take the user experience to a higher level.

In addition, intelligent dual-drive is also the core function of Timcofoone 3.0. A single finger can achieve front and rear push and pull cleaning, upgrading the “dog walking” that only emphasized support for the front thrust to a “silky feeling” that supports both front and rear.

It adopts Timco’s original Smooth Power dual-drive power assist system, and the rear wheel dual motor drive is equipped with an intelligent algorithm to drive the roller brush to grip the ground before and after, predict the moving direction and speed, and provide assistance to users in real time. The two-pronged approach will greatly improve the user experience.

As a “thinking” intelligent washing machine, Fuwan 3.0 further enhances the ability to automatically detect the dirt on the ground, intelligently adjusts the cleaning strength, and does not need to be mopped repeatedly; three modes of intelligent cleaning, intelligent sterilization, and intelligent water absorption , easy to deal with the whole house cleaning; 3.6-inch LCD full screen, so that various intelligent modes and operation methods are clear at a glance, it is a reliable “teammate” for the whole family to obtain happiness.

The normal temperature centrifugal air-drying technology adopted this time makes it difficult for bacteria to diffuse into the air with water molecules during the process of cleaning the roller brush, causing secondary pollution. The ordinary washing machine uses hot air to dry, which will not only promote the growth of bacteria, but also easily spread into the air, affecting health.

The roller brush is designed with double-sided welt, and the gap on both sides is less than 10mm, which is more suitable for different use environments; the efficiency of electrolyzed water is increased by 40%, and only tap water can have a 99.99% bacterial killing rate, protecting the elderly, children and pets at home. healthy.

For Tim Ke Fu Wan, which has more consumer recognition, the launch of Fu Wan 3.0 smart washing machine reflects the attention to user experience and the implementation of technology, which can allow users to “lazy” while achieving better cleaning Effect. There is no frequent replenishment, dumping and charging halfway, and bid farewell to the soreness of arms, waist and legs. Tim Kefuwan 3.0 has truly achieved “Little Fortune in Japan and Tibet” with white technology.