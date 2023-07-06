Large-scale Models Revolutionize the Artificial Intelligence Industry: Bairong Cloud’s Financial Scenarios Model

Large-Scale Models Revolutionize the Artificial Intelligence Industry as Bairong Cloud Introduces Financial Scenarios Model

In a groundbreaking development, large-scale models have taken the artificial intelligence industry by storm, fueling advancements and increasing popularity. Industry experts predict that large-scale model products will permeate various sectors including government affairs, finance, cultural and creative industries, and medical care. This technological breakthrough is expected to pave the way for major transformations within the industry, ushering in a new wave of development. Currently, there are over 80 publicly released large-scale models in China.

While large models have been instrumental in content generation, the financial industry necessitates a combination of diverse AI technologies, going beyond generative AI alone. To address this, Bairong Yunchuang, a prominent player in China‘s financial industry, has conceptualized a scene-driven industrial model called BR-LLM. This model, built on the deep learning Transformer framework and incorporating NLP and intelligent voice technologies, aims to enable digital intelligence in the financial sector.

Bairong Cloud, the underlying framework behind this large model, boasts an independent structure capable of supporting training with tens of billions of parameters through meticulous fine-tuning. The primary service capabilities of Bairong Yunchuang’s large-scale model encompass AI development, intelligent interaction, and analysis and decision-making. This model caters not only to technical personnel within financial institutions, but also to non-technical personnel, enabling automated development. Its interactive features encompass language understanding, multi-round dialogue, language processing, and text generation capabilities, serving scenarios such as financial marketing and customer service. Furthermore, the model empowers decision-making in financial life scenarios by providing comprehensive information, thus enhancing decision-making efficiency.

Bairong Yunchuang’s large model showcases its prowess in code generation, automating AI development. Furthermore, it offers highly realistic dialogue effects during intelligent interactions, with speech recognition accuracy for customers surpassing 99%. The model’s automatic interactions occur on a scale exceeding 100 million every day. While small models, such as discriminative AI, have already played crucial roles in analysis and decision-making, the introduction of large models will enhance the energy and potential of these smaller counterparts.

Despite the numerous advantages of large models, their transformative technologies encounter novel challenges, including data security and model risks. To address these concerns, Bairong Yunchuang has developed a range of technical solutions. In addition to the large model, the company has created a technical base comprising a model management platform and privacy computing platform. This comprehensive ecosystem ensures data security, facilitates model development, and allows for safe and compliant applications of large models.

As the artificial intelligence industry undergoes a paradigm shift with the advent of large-scale models, Bairong Yunchuang’s financial scenarios model stands at the forefront of innovation. By harnessing the power of AI in the financial sector, this model promises to revolutionize decision-making processes, drive efficiency, and propel the industry to new heights.

Source: Financial Report Network

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

