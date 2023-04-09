The artificial intelligence sector has seen a surge in investor interest with the rise of Chat GPT. NanoStockk/Getty Images

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF, the world‘s largest AI fund, is up 23 percent so far in 2023. That includes inflows of $135 million in 2023, including $80 million in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More than half of professional investors plan to add artificial intelligence to their portfolios this year, a new survey by Brown Brothers Harriman has found.

The rise of Chat GPT has renewed investor interest in the artificial intelligence sector. That has resulted in the world‘s largest AI fund, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ), getting off to a stronger start in 2023 than even the late-breaking Nasdaq 100. The $1.7 billion ETF has Gained 23 percent while the Nasdaq 100, which has just finished its second-strongest quarter in a decade, is up 19 percent.

The fund’s top holding is Nvidia, which was the top performer in both the S&P 500 and the more tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 during the first quarter. The chipmaker, which accounts for about nine percent of the ETF’s net assets, is up 88 percent in 2023. Additionally, shares of less heavily weighted fund members such as C3.ai and South Korea’s Rainbow Robotics are up more than 200 percent this year.

Amid the fund’s strong returns, BOTZ has seen inflows of $135 million so far in 2023, including $80 million in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A new Opinion poll from the financial company Brown Brothers Harriman indicates that the trend towards artificial intelligence will continue.

Investors rely on artificial intelligence

Out of 325 professional investors, 56 percent plan to add AI and robotics themes to their portfolio this year, according to the survey. In 2022, it would be 46 percent, with the category outperforming all other areas except internet and technology. Jan Szilagyi, CEO of AI-powered market analysis platform Toggle AI, said he is more bullish on the sector now than he was before the banking turmoil that rocked financial markets in March.

Key players in the financial industry continue to pay a lot of attention to tools like Chat GPT, and he is heartened by the rapid advances seen in large language models. “Right now, most of the promise of the technology is still in the future,” Szilagyi told Insider on Monday. The jump between GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 shows we’re still at the beginning of the upgrade curve. This technology will see dramatic improvements in the coming years.”

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.