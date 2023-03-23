Home Business Lars Windhorst loses million project in Hanover
Business

by admin
After the Hertha bankruptcy, the next bankruptcy for the investor Lars Windhorst follows with the termination of the city of Hanover.
Sean Gallup via Getty

Hanover’s Lord Mayor Belit Onay announced that he would end business with investor Lars Windhorst.

Four years ago, Lars Windhorst acquired parts of the Ihme-Zentrum, a property in Hanover, and wanted to rent office space to the city for 2.5 million euros each after the refurbishment.

“Lars Windhorst has hardly kept a promise,” said Mayor Onay, reported “Manager Magazin”.

The Lord Mayor of Hanover, Belit Onay, announced that the city would terminate its business relationship with investor Lars Windhorst, reports Manager Magazin. Almost four years ago, Windhorst acquired parts of the Ihme Center in Hanover and offered the city to rent 24,000 square meters of office space for 2.5 million euros per year.

The lease should have run for 20 years and would have been worth a total of 50 million euros for investor Windhorst. The Ihme-Zentrum is a residential and shopping complex with 75,000 square meters of commercial space in a central location in Hanover. “Lars Windhorst has hardly kept a promise: We are now taking the appropriate action and terminating the lease,” says Mayor Belit Onay, according to Manager Magazin.

What’s next for the Ihme Center?

According to Windhorst, it has already invested 130 million euros in the renovation. Windhorst is said to have promised another 150 million in January. But the city couldn’t change its mind. She would have been one of the largest tenants.

“Without the binding commitment of the 20-year lease by the city of Hanover,” Tennor, Windhorst’s investment vehicle, “could not represent the risk of further investment,” a Tennor spokesman said.manager magazine“. Owner of the Ihme center, its value he wanted to increase to 400 million eurosWindhorst stays anyway.

