Larte Design Unveils Striking Carbon Fiber Body Kit for Cadillac Escalade

Larte Design Unveils Striking Carbon Fiber Body Kit for Cadillac Escalade

Just when we thought the Cadillac Escalade couldn’t be more authentic, specialist Larte Design appears and adds a striking body kit.

It is no secret to anyone that Cadillac Escalade is one of the most authentic and luxurious SUVs on the market, however, it seems that this is not enough for the specialist Larte Design. To ‘improve’ it, he created a very striking body kit with a lot of carbon fiber.

With the aim of creating a more spectacular version of the Cadillac Escalade, the Larte Design team added nine new exterior pieces. Among the new features is a hood and a striking radiator grille with huge air intakes.

In addition, it added its badge and a carbon fiber finish, as well as a new bumper and an aggressive splitter with a pair of fog lights. Add a set of widened wheel arches with a more daring style.

Thanks to the fenders, the SUV increased 5mm on each side, and if that were not enough, it received new 24 inch forged wheels. Also, it has a fixed spoiler that extends from the roof and a piece of carbon fiber trim that runs the length of the tailgate.

Additionally, he received a prominent carbon fiber rear diffuser and a new set of exhaust pipes, as well as rearview mirror housings and custom door moldings. On the other hand, its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine remains intact, which means that it continues to generate 416 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

Finally, this authentic body kit complete with a novel carbon fiber finish Brilliant is the painting that gives one ‘extra’ style and aggressiveness to the luxurious SUV, is now available at a price of $39,400.

