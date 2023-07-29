“Last generation” airlines are considering lawsuits against climate activists

economy climate activists

Airport blocked – airlines are examining lawsuits against “last generation”

Activists of the “Last Generation” had glued themselves to the asphalt on the airfield

Two weeks ago, the “Last Generation” blocked Düsseldorf Airport. Several airlines are now considering legal action against the climate activists. According to an expert, it could be a matter of millions in damages.

After the blockade at Düsseldorf Airport by activists from the climate protection group “Last Generation”, the airlines Eurowings, Condor and Tuifly are examining claims for damages. “Eurowings intends – like all other affected airlines in the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings) – to assert claims for damages,” said a Eurowings spokesman for the “Rheinische Post” on request.

According to the Hamburg aviation expert Gerald Wissel, the lawsuits could amount to several million euros. “Since hotels had to be booked for passengers, ticket income was lost, replacement aircraft had to be found, other crews had to be used, so a lot comes together,” he told the newspaper. According to the report, a total of 48 flights were canceled and two were diverted.

Düsseldorf Airport had previously announced that it had filed a criminal complaint for “dangerous interference with air traffic, disruption of public services, damage to property, coercion and trespassing”. The newspaper writes that a conviction for dangerous interference in air traffic could result in a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

However, a spokeswoman for the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office told the “Rheinische Post” that, although investigations are being carried out into suspected property damage and trespassing, there are currently “no sufficient indications of a dangerous intervention in air traffic” because “this poses a specific risk to limb, life or property of significant value”. According to previous knowledge, this was not the case because aircraft were diverted in good time or did not take off at all.

On July 13, activists from the “last generation” blocked the airports in Düsseldorf and Hamburg for several hours. The action hit many vacationers who wanted to travel by plane at the beginning of the summer holidays.

