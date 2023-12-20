Home » Last Minute Christmas Shopping in Florida: Stores Open on Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Shopping in Florida: Updated List of Stores with Extended Hours

With Christmas just around the corner, many people in Florida are scrambling to make last-minute purchases for their loved ones. Thankfully, several stores in the “Sunshine State” will be opening their doors with special and extended hours on December 24 to accommodate these shoppers.

For those looking to make a quick shopping trip on Christmas Eve itself, the following stores will be open in Florida:

– PetSmart: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Big Lots: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm
– T.J. Maxx: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– HomeGoods: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Homesense: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Marshalls: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Macy’s: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm
– Michael’s: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Kroger: normal hours at most locations
– Nordstrom: limited hours, varying by location
– Nordstrom Rack: limited hours, varying by location
– Ulta Beauty: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Gap: hours vary by location
– Athleta: hours vary by location
– Banana Republic: hours vary by location
– Old Navy: variable hours depending on location
– Target: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm
– Walmart: closing at 6:00 pm
– JCPenney: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Kohl’s: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm
– Whole Foods: hours vary by location

Be sure to check the specific hours and closest locations of these stores to plan your last-minute shopping accordingly.

