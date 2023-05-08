Home » Last-minute travel: According to the TUI boss, the time for cheap flights is over
Business

Last-minute travel: According to the TUI boss, the time for cheap flights is over

by admin
Last-minute travel: According to the TUI boss, the time for cheap flights is over

Dhe boss of the tourism group TUI, Sebastian Ebel, considers the era of cheap flights to be over and has warned against high prices for spontaneous bookings in the summer. In the first summer after the end of the corona pandemic, TUI recorded exceptionally high demand, TUI boss Ebel in the “Bild am Sonntag”. Greece was best booked. In some holiday resorts there are almost no more free hotel beds, said Ebel.

also read

In 2023 there will therefore be no “last-minute summer” like in previous years. “On the contrary: the prices will be higher rather than cheaper shortly before departure, because the hoteliers and airlines also know that a lot is still booked at short notice,” warned Ebel and emphasized: “Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception.”

In the case of air travel, there is also the reduction in capacity at the airports. The demand for holiday flights exceeds the supply. “Therefore, these cheap offers with isolated exceptions for marketing campaigns will no longer exist as they used to,” said the TUI boss.

also read

Renting a car at your holiday destination means freedom

90 euros a day for small cars

It is advantageous for the travel groups if many consumers do not book at too short notice – the companies can then better manage their capacities.

also read

Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w120/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”>Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w160/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x”>

During the Corona crisis, the Hanover-based company used government aid loans of around 4.3 billion euros. TUI has now repaid all state aid.

See also  Sanya crowded by Yangkang people is a signal of comprehensive economic recovery_News Center_中国网

You may also like

Pension with – when? What entry age employees...

Tax, 730 pre-compiled 2023 online: everything you need...

Swiss astronaut: “Money for space travel is an...

Usa, yet another massacre at the Mall in...

“Swap Link” Officially Launched China’s Bond Market Opens...

Harvest delay: The strawberry – where is it?

The government is doing well at work, but...

Retail is coming back to the village

Domenica In, Edwige Fenech’s revelation on Montezemolo. Here’s...

The power battery conference is approaching, lithium prices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy