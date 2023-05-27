Last minute vacations: The cheapest travel destinations – Business Insider

The Turkish south coast is not called the Turquoise Coast for nothing. picture alliance / Zoar | Fokke Baarsen

A HotelCheck analysis shows that this year, in contrast to previous years, last-minute bookings will be more expensive than early bookings. The most popular holiday destinations are Turkey, Greece, Spain and Egypt. HolidayCheck calculated an average of EUR 113 per person per day for Turkey, EUR 117 for Egypt, EUR 129 for Spain and EUR 147 for Greece. Airfares for self-organized vacations have risen to almost all destinations, while flights to the US have become cheaper.

Summer is just around the corner and with it the anticipation of sunny days and relaxing hours on the beach. If you don’t Vacation booked, then you should hurry. Soon only last-minute bookings will be possible and it will not be cheaper then. This is shown by an analysis of the holiday booking portal HolidayCheck.

“Based on our evaluations and the experiences of the past few years, we do not assume that prices will fall again towards the summer holidays,” says travel expert Christoph Heinzmann, “on the contrary, at the moment everything indicates that prices are going up.”

In an interview with Business Insider, Aage Dünhaupt, press officer at TUI Germany, told us that “hotels just don’t get restless so quickly and give out special conditions because they know the chances of still selling something are good.”

The last-minute phenomenon of the last holiday season? The HotelCheck analysis concludes that it will probably be canceled this year.

“Last minute will no longer be a bargain this year, especially if you have certain requirements when it comes to holidays,” comments Dünhaupt. “You can’t have too many wishes anymore.”

The most popular destinations remain unchanged

As in summer 2022, the Turkish Riviera remains the most popular and, in comparison, the cheapest travel destination. Majorca, Crete and the Egyptian tourist centers of Hurghada and Safaga on the Red Sea follow.

HolidayCheck has three tips for those who have not yet booked: Greece will be cheaper in September, the price-performance comparison between long and medium-haul routes could be worthwhile and short-term bookers could have an advantage for destinations that have new flight routes or new hotel facilities have.

HolidayCheck calculates an average of 113 euros per person and day for bookings in Turkey between 19 June and 10 September. For Egypt it is 117 euros and for Spain 129 euros. Greece is the most expensive at 147 euros.

If the travel company’s forecast is correct, short-term bookings could become more expensive.

According to Dünhaupt, the most beautiful rooms on interesting beaches on the Greek islands are already well booked or fully booked. Anyone who loves Greece “should hurry up”.

Mallorca, which according to Dünhaupt is already “fundamentally becoming more expensive”, can still be booked. However, offers for “super quality-conscious” or “super price-conscious” vacationers are already fully booked.

Organizing your own vacation could also be worthwhile

Even if flight prices have risen compared to last year, a self-organized holiday can be worthwhile in terms of price – further there is also the opportunity to have more exciting, unexpected experiences.

A price evaluation of theBild“ shows that flights to Turkey are 40 to 60 percent more expensive than last year, depending on the destination. Flights to Izmir and Bodrum cost an average of 345 euros and to Antalya 302 euros.

If you are looking for a similar climate and do not want to dig deep into your pocket, you can book a cheaper flight to Bulgaria’s capital Sofia for only 157 euros.

For flights across the Atlantic you have to reckon with 1222 euros for Argentina and 1154 euros for Chile. An increase of about 50 percent compared to last year.

On the other hand, flights to the USA have become cheaper. A ticket to Las Vegas costs around 587 euros and to Hawaii 982 euros. The prices for Vancouver and Montreal have risen slightly and are currently 638 euros and 776 euros respectively.