The salary of the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo

The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, received a fee of 3.647 million euros, between the fixed component (2.620 million) and the annual bonus component (1.027 million). The fixed component has not changed since 2016 and will remain unchanged for 2023. To this compensation is added the component in shares received, amounting to 1.299 million, from previous incentive programmes. Considering both components (remuneration received and component in shares), the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo received total compensation of 4.946 million euros. From what emerges from the remuneration report, published in view of the shareholders’ meeting of 28 April, in Messina, as well as to the relevant personnel of the banking group, no bonus was recognized in the long-term incentive plan linked to the 2018-2021 business plan . The reason is linked to the fact that, despite the fact that the group’s performance objectives have been fully achieved, the Intesa Sanpaolo share has not reached the minimum value defined on the Stock Exchange at the time of assignment (in the pre-covid era) as an essential condition for payment of the prizes. A very different situation from the one that has arisen in Unicredit where the remuneration attributed to the managing director, Andrea Orcel (10 million) has been the subject of bitter controversy which will certainly find an echo in the next budget meeting with the shareholders called to express their vote on the remuneration of the head of the company.