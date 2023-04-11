Lastrucci (Powersoft): “That’s why 97% of turnover is abroad”

The headquarters are in Scandicci, near Firenze. But its products – solutions for the professional audio industry, especially power amplifiers – are a source of pride for Made in Italy around the world. Powersoft amplifies stages (those of the Borussia Dortmund and ofOlympic Lione for example) and concerts (Il Rockin’1000 That’s Live, Madonna, Bocelli, Robin Williams, Half time Show del Superbowl) up to giving voice to the muezzin alla Mecca.

For years the growth is constant (the Covid parenthesis is now behind us) and even in 2022 the fundamentals recorded only plus signs. Consolidated revenues have reached quota 48.8 million euros (up 44.9%), Ebitda is a 12.4 million (plus 146.3%) and net income reached i 6.3 million euros, an increase compared to the 2.3 million euro of the previous year. “We continue – explains the managing director Luca Lastrucci a Truth&Business – to make research and development our strong point. We operate in one market niche very competitive where the ability to innovate and knowledge of the market are fundamental requirements. These are the drivers that drive us to invest significantly in each year skills, resources and continuous research“.

So let’s try to anticipate the next driver.

“I believe that beyond emergencies, theenergy efficiency will make more and more of a difference. All our products tend to guarantee savings on consumption and we have registered a brand, Green Audio Powerwhich identifies attention to the environment”.

I your reference markets are outside Italy, why is it that an excellence recognized worldwide like yours is still little known by us?

“Il 97% of our turnover comes fromestero. Partly because our market inevitably cannot limited to Italy. Partly because from the very beginning, also thanks to a American partnerwe have managed to enter the market of United States which is essential for us. And partly because we have seen that they prevail in Italy other logic“.

In what sense?

“Perhaps the quality of the product is overshadowed, but the product quality is our strong point. Everyone knows us in Florence and yet when it came to building the new Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino we weren’t involved…”.

There would also be the question of the stadium in Florence which is taking center stage for various reasons.

“Good question”.

In short, you have been forced to focus on other markets.

“Forced no. I would say it was a process almost natural. It is the same process that is leading us to grow in Chinese e Japan, where we have representative offices. In Italy, however, we changed distributors a year and a half ago and today we have an important partner thanks to whom things are improving”.

What year will 2023 be?

“We are also optimistic because the emergencies of recent years have committed us to improve processes e organizational models which will also give us advantages in the months to come”.

For example?

“The shortage of materials has led us to work on orders in time, to increase the warehouse stocks and therefore also to ask our customers to anticipate the demand. So today we have long-term visibility that we didn’t have before. Before the budget was based on the assumptions, now it’s based on thetidy. There’s quite a difference. The macroeconomic risk is that ofrate increase and a slowdown in the economy, but I must say that for ours cash availability and with respect to debt, it is a situation that worries us relatively”.

What worries you instead?

“It remains objectively difficult to find individual elements immediately, so sometimes you are forced to change

completely the initial project because waiting indefinitely becomes counterproductive”.

You have proposed the distribution of a dividend and a maxi-dividend and there is significant cash availability. Thinking about growth through acquisitions?

“First in the 2023 we will grow internally as we expect a thirty hires which will be added to 124 people which make up the current organic plan”.

Difficult recruitment?

“Yes, and not just for the part of the engineers. It is also not easy to find salesmen, experts in the financial and more technical aspects”.

And for external growth?

“It is one of our goals, in 2018 we arrived at quotation also to grow in terms of the Group. We have recently relied on an external consultant who should help us find a target that meets our needs”.

Do you look in Italy or abroad?

We look everywhere, of course we would prefer Italy. It would be easier to manage all the too integration process subsequent to any acquisition”.