Strikes in Germany are increasingly causing cancellations and delays in public transport. Sascha Thelen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Warning strikes paralyze local transport in several federal states. Workers have trouble getting to work on time. Employees are generally responsible for their own travel arrangements. Even in the case of strikes, there is an obligation to appear at work. Late arrival cannot be excused by strikes either. Unless otherwise stipulated in the employment contract, you are not entitled to a home office or a day off.

In the wage conflict of the public service, warning strikes largely paralyze long-distance and local transport in several federal states. There are no buses or trains on Monday, and the motorway tunnels may be paralyzed. The German airports are also on strike.

This also means that many employees will have problems getting to work on time or at all. In order to avoid misunderstandings and difficulties with the employer, we will tell you what rights employees have in the event of a strike.

Rights on strike: do employees still have to go to work?

Unless otherwise stipulated in the employment contract, the employee is responsible for the journey to the destination. Strike days are also usually announced, which is why employees are obliged to look for alternatives in advance so that they can be at work on time. In short: no, even in the event of a strike, you are obliged to appear at work.

However, it must be a reasonable alternative, as lawyer Dominic Hauenstein dem “Mercury” explained. What is reasonable depends on the individual case. As a rule, a strike in public transport involves other means of transport such as cars, bicycles or taxis.

Can I be late for work if there is a strike?

Late arrival cannot be excused by a strike. The extent to which this can become a problem depends on the working time models or the goodwill of the employer. Communication with your boss is also important here. Attorney Hauenstein generally recommends reporting delays in order to avoid a warning or termination. You are also not entitled to home office or a day off if your commute to work is affected by a strike – unless the employment contract regulates the exceptions to this.

kh