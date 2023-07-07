Latest Exchange Rates for the US Dollar in Mexico – July 6

Title: Mexican Peso Sees Stability as US Dollar Exchange Rate Returns to 17 Units

Date: July 6, 2021

The Official Gazette of the Federation reports that the US dollar has returned to a rate of 17 units, being offered at $17.00. This news comes as a relief to financial market participants who closely follow the currency exchange rates. Here are the latest rates for buying and selling US dollars in various banking entities across the country.

Afirme:

– Purchase: 16.20 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.70 Mexican pesos

Banco Azteca:

– Purchase: 16.45 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.39 Mexican pesos

Banco Base:

– Purchase and Sale: 17.00 Mexican pesos

Banorte:

– Purchase: 16.00 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.40 Mexican pesos

BBVA:

– Purchase: 16.54 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.44 Mexican pesos

Citibanamex:

– Purchase: 16.66 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.61 Mexican pesos

Scotiabank:

– Purchase: 15.10 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 19.10 Mexican pesos

The value of the Mexican peso in relation to other foreign currencies is determined by using the exchange rate applied to those currencies in relation to the US dollar in international markets on the day of the transaction.

Different exchange rate regimes are employed to calculate the value of the Mexican peso:

1. Fixed: Under this system, the monetary authority establishes a specific level for the exchange rate. It intervenes in the market by buying or selling currencies to maintain this level and ensure stability.

2. Flexible or floating: In this regime, the currency price is determined solely based on the market’s supply and demand dynamics, without any intervention from the monetary authority.

3. Exchange bands: This intermediate system combines elements of both fixed and flexible exchange rate regimes. The monetary authority sets a specific range within which the exchange rate is allowed to fluctuate freely. When the exchange rate reaches the upper or lower limit of the band, the authority intervenes by buying or selling currencies to maintain stability.

The Mexican peso’s recent stability against the US dollar brings confidence to financial operations and provides opportunities for individuals and businesses involved in international trade. It is advisable for those planning financial transactions to consider the rates offered by the various banking entities mentioned above.

Keep updated with the latest exchange rates to make well-informed decisions and maximize the value of your transactions.

Source: The Official Gazette of the Federation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

