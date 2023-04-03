It’s hard to judge how much the recent troubles in the banking sector will weigh on the U.S. economy. Still, Friday’s inflation data from the Commerce Department made it easier for the Federal Reserve to decide to wait and see what happens without risking a possible mistake by continuing to raise interest rates.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced in its February Personal Income and Expenditures report that a measure of consumer prices rose 0.3% in February from January and 5% from a year earlier. The measure is the Fed’s favored measure of inflation.

More importantly, the core measure excluding food and energy prices rose 0.3% from the previous month, slightly below expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Price growth in January was also revised downward. Core prices rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier. That was still well above what the Fed had hoped for, but it was the smallest increase since October 2021.

Friday’s inflation data was good news at a time when investors, economists and policymakers are struggling to figure out how badly the banking sector’s woes will hit the economy. The general thinking is that tighter lending conditions will somehow equate to further rate hikes by the Fed. But what is the equivalent of raising interest rates?

…