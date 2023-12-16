Latest Mega Millions Drawing Offers $28 Million Jackpot

The Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday night with a purse of $28 million at stake, equating to $13.9 million in cash. The lucky numbers drawn were 10, 20, 28, 40, and 54, with the Mega Ball being 12 and the Megaplier multiplier at 2X. As of now, lottery organizers have not reported any winners from the drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.

The last winning ticket was purchased in Florida on October 6th, with the prize amounting to $361 million. Since then, the accumulated purse has reached $20 million.

Playing the Mega Millions is simple and affordable, with each line costing $2.00 USD. To play, participants must select six numbers from two separate groups—five numbers between 1 and 70, drawn with white balls, and one number from 1 to 25, known as the golden Mega Ball. The Easy Pick/Quick Pick option is also available. If a player hits all six numbers, they win the jackpot.

There are nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot to a refund of the purchased ticket. Players can also include other game alternatives such as Megaplier, which increases the ticket cost to $3.00 USD. The Megaplier allows players to choose a ball that, if awarded, multiplies the prize by the number of times it appears on the ball, with a maximum of 10 times. Additional game options are also available at an extra cost.

