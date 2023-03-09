“Which side would Simón Bolívar be on in this war that Russia has unleashed against the Ukraine? Who would José de San Martín be with?” It was October 2022, and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he harangued the Latin American leaders meeting in the general assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). With the evocation of liberators of the wars of independence, the Ukrainian president was trying to break theimmobility of the entire South American continent with respect to the war that is changing the global order.

One year after the first missile fired on Ukraine, Latin America remains ‘actively non-aligned’. At the beginning of 2023, the United States had sent a proposal to the tables of Latin American presidents: send your weapons bought from the Soviets during the Cold War to Ukraine, we will renew the arsenals with “superior” American equipment. In the same period, during his diplomatic mission to the Southern Cone, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked the presidents of Argentina, Brazil and Chile for tanks and ammunition for the German anti-aircraft guns on the Ukrainian front. But the governments of Latin America have responded in unison: “We are for peace.”

The Latin American ‘way’

The Colombian president Gustavo Petro does not want to “prolong” the conflict by sending weapons, the Argentine government refuses to “cooperate with a war in Europe”. Lula da Silva, newly elected in Brazil, explained that Russia and Ukraine are doing nothing to stop the conflict. For a year now, the reactions of Latin American governments to the war in Ukraine have caused controversy.

All the countries of the continent condemned the invasion of Russia, in line with the diplomatic tradition of the region, which defends the principles of self-determination and non-intervention in international fora. This has not stopped rulers from Yucatán to Patagonia from clashing with the West over the nature and resolution of the conflict. The regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua they continue to support their Russian allies, seeing in Putin a legitimate opponent of NATO’s ‘imperialist’ expansion.

They wink at this alignment Bolivia e The Savior, the only other Latin American countries to abstain in the latest UN resolution for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territories. The others, on the other hand, are considered “equidistant”. Some more energetically than others (especially López Obrador’s Mexico) criticize the Western strategy of sending arms to Ukraine, leaning towards resolving the conflict with diplomatic negotiations. If Obrador had presented a peace plan criticized by the Ukrainians to the UN, a new attempt by Lula to form a mediation group with China, India and Indonesia was considered by the Russian government.

But what has recently emerged is the position of those countries, such as the Colombia formally NATO partners, who consider war secondary to other problems (often direct consequences), such as inflation and the energy and food crises. Even the front of the Italian ‘pacifists’ has taken Lula and the colleagues of the new ‘pink tide’ as a model that would like more diplomacy and fewer weapons. But the reasons behind the positioning of the Latin American governments between Kyiv and Moscow, and above all Washington and Beijing, are multiple, complex and closely linked to the interests of the continent.

The impact of war

For Latin American countries, the main impact of the war came from economic sanctions imposed by the G7, ratified only by Costa Rica. Trade restrictions with Russia have resulted in higher food and energy prices globally. With the economy deteriorating, in 2022 Latin American countries continued to trade with Russiaespecially by importing fertilizers, of which Brazil, Peru and Mexico are dependent for their agricultural productions. Sanctions are experienced in Latin America as impositions of the West.

This summer the trading block of the Mercosur he declined Zelensky’s request to speak at their summit. Polls show that Latin American citizens are unwilling to help Ukraine given the economic crisis in their countries. Together with their governments, they have strong interests in seeing the war end as soon as possible “regardless of winners and losers”, as Colombian vice president Francia Márquez has declared.

Supported by economic interests, Latin American governments are thus returning to the geopolitical positioning of ‘active non-alignment’: not taking sides, avoiding having to side with Moscow, Washington or Beijing, but base their foreign policies on individual national interests. As also seen during the Munich Security Conference, the United States and the European Union have tried to extend their struggle for democratic and humanitarian values ​​against Putin’s “imperialist neocolonialism” to the countries of the global south. However, Latin America continues to see it as a European war.

Non-alignment and domestic interests

What role could this new Latin American ‘pink tide’ play in the war in Ukraine? Much will depend on Lulaif his efforts to bring Brazil back to the center of global affairs go through, and if the rest of the continent lets him take the reins. The first useful date will be March 28, when he will visit his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinpingwho with his “peace proposal” exposed the Chinese position on the conflict.

If the war goes on, in 2024 a crucial role will be played by the Venezuela to the return to the vote, where the United States and Russia have many interests at stake. To this day, for every South American president, backing Russia is a risky move domestic politics. It means aligning with Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba, a sensitive issue for public opinion. Moreover, the positions of Russia and the United States in Ukraine bring to life the ghosts of the Cold War, when Washington was considered the imperialist hegemon in Latin America.

This anti-Americanism is still an integral part of the Latin American political spectrum today, and leaders like Lula, Petro and Obrador they would lose great support by changing their position on the war. The only chink to break the active non-alignment is the Chilean president Gabriel Boric, the only vocal critic of the three pro-Russian autocracies in Latin America, and has long aligned with the Biden agenda. Tormented by domestic problems that prevent him from taking over the reins of the region, Boric recalled February 24 by sending his solidarity (but not arms) to the Ukrainians. He has tweetedholding a page from John Donne: “So never ask for whom the bell tolls: it rings for you”.