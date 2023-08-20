Latin American Airlines Bounce Back from COVID Impact with Mergers and Expansion Plans

Latin American Airlines Overcome COVID Impact with Mergers and Expansion Plans

Latin American airlines are showcasing signs of recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, although some casualties remain. The key factors contributing to this recovery are mergers and expansion plans. Over the past 18 months, three major airlines in the region, including Latam from Chile, Avianca from Colombia, and Aeroméxico, managed to avoid bankruptcy. Latam formed a joint venture with Delta in 2022, injecting $1.9 billion into the company and planning to open 36 new routes. Avianca and Aeroméxico also successfully survived and rebounded. Other airlines, such as Gol from Brazil, saw a boost after American Airlines purchased a 5% stake in the company for $200 million last year. Similarly, Azul managed to refinance its debt and reduce pressure from creditors.

However, the economic situation for airlines in the region is mixed. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines are projected to generate a net benefit of $9.8 billion this year. On the other hand, Latin American and Caribbean airlines are estimated to lose more than $1.4 billion, which translates to almost five dollars per passenger. As a result, four companies, namely Aeromar, Viva Colombia, Viva Air Peru, and Ultra Air, are no longer operating due to financial difficulties. Despite the setbacks, demand for air travel remains strong, airlines are effectively managing their capacity, and operating results are allowing them to recover from the significant losses incurred during the pandemic.

The region’s airlines have made significant strides in terms of performance. From June 2019 to June 2023, occupancy has increased from 657 miles to 669 miles per seat. Although the number of flights has decreased from 198,725 to 190,012 during this period, operators have been using larger aircraft to compensate. The region currently boasts an average of 152.8 seats per flight, compared to 135.7 seats in the same summer month before the pandemic. The Latin American market has shown remarkable resilience and has been the fastest to recover and return to pre-COVID-19 levels. The region’s growing middle class, coupled with the presence of low-cost operators like Azul, Gol, and Jet Smart, has contributed to this recovery.

Competition in the industry is intensifying between regional and international players. Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are emerging as dominating forces in the region, with low-cost airlines providing strong competition. To counter this, the newly formed Abra Group, a Latin American holding company created by Avianca and Gol, aims to challenge the European giants. This consolidation trend among operators is stabilizing the market and providing more choices for travelers.

However, challenges remain, particularly regarding taxes and rates. Comparing bus fares to airfares in each country, there are situations where bus travel is cheaper or almost the same as air travel. Taxes and charges account for a significant portion of airfares, sometimes reaching as high as 67%. Industry experts highlight the need to address these taxation issues to make air travel more affordable and accessible to the population.

In Mexico, taxes and surcharges represent 44% of the total ticket price, according to Peter Cerdá, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas. Countries like Barbados and Ecuador have reduced taxes to stimulate travel within their regions. The Mexican aviation industry also needs to reevaluate its tax structure to encourage domestic and international travel. Over the past decade, the average ticket price for a round-trip domestic flight in Mexico has decreased from $158 to $66. However, taxes and charges remain a significant burden on air travel.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism in the industry. The potential for growth in Latin America is enormous, as only a small percentage of the population travels by air each year. Airlines are keen to capture this untapped market. Major carriers like Iberia are increasing their flights to the region, and Mexico has now surpassed Brazil as the largest market, experiencing a 17% increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period in 2019. While some countries, such as Colombia, maintain high growth rates, others like Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru are still struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels. Nonetheless, airlines are confident in a brighter future, leveraging technology and the best of their human experience to transform into bionic organizations.

The road to recovery may be challenging, but Latin American airlines are determined to soar to new heights. With mergers, expansion plans, and a focus on affordability and accessibility, the industry is poised for a strong comeback.