Latin American Currencies Slide as US Data Points to Unchanged Interest Rates

Most Latin American currencies experienced losses in early trading on Thursday, influenced by data from the US economy suggesting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting. The US consumer spending rose in July, but slowing inflation reinforced expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged in the next month. Consumer spending, responsible for over two-thirds of the US economic activity, grew by 0.8% last month. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has increased its official interest rate by 525 basis points, reaching the current range of 5.25%-5.50%. Financial markets anticipate that the central bank will keep the cost of credit unchanged at its September 19-20 monetary policy meeting.

The Brazilian real witnessed the highest depreciation, falling by 1.15% to 4.9463 units per dollar, and the Sao Paulo B3 stock market index declined by 1.09% to 116,259.46 points. In contrast, Brazil’s unemployment rate in the three months ending July reached its lowest level in nine years, indicating a rise in employment figures. The Chilean peso also experienced a decrease by 0.50% to 855.80/856.10 per dollar, and the leading index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, dropped by 0.12% to 6,020.73 units. According to a survey conducted by the Central Bank, financial operators expect the exchange rate to be at 850 pesos per dollar in the coming weeks, along with a one percentage point cut in the Monetary Policy Rate (TPM) in September. Additionally, the Mexican stock index declined by 0.31% to 54,221.09 units, consistent with the performance of other markets in the region influenced by economic data from the US.

In Argentina, the peso traded at 350 per dollar as set by the central bank until the presidential elections in October. The stock index rose by 0.17% to 677,011.55 units, experiencing portfolio reshuffles at the end of the month. This brought it closer to ending the month with a gain of approximately 50%. The Colombian peso saw a slight increase of 0.13% to 4,091 units per dollar, while the MSCI COLCAP stock index fell by 0.49% to 1,109.42 points. The Peruvian sol depreciated by 0.27% to 3.695/3.697 units per dollar, and the Lima Stock Exchange benchmark dropped by 0.19% to 601.36 points.

Overall, investors speculate that the Federal Reserve may leave its funding rate unchanged at the September meeting and that the tightening cycle might have reached its end. The markets in Latin America showed signs of readjustment at the end of the month, with investors finding attractive prices and preferring not to hold pesos.

