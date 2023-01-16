Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cremona cooperative Latteria Soresina has acquired the Oioli dairy, specialized in the production of Gorgonzola Dop. Latteria Soresina will have total ownership of the company, but the responsibility of running the dairy will be left to the Oioli brothers. The Cremonese cooperative closed 2022 with a turnover of 494 million euros, up 19% on the previous year. Oioli, born as a small family business, has developed over the years bringing Gorgonzola Dop to the national and foreign markets and in 2022 it achieved a turnover of around 14 million euros, 32% more than the previous year. The group thus formed will therefore exceed 500 million euros in turnover.

The agreement between Latteria Soresina and the Oioli brothers will be finalized during the month of January and provides for the acquisition by the cooperative of 100% of the shares of Oioli. «In addition to the assets – said the president of Latteria Soresina, Tiziano Fusar Poli – there are the values ​​of great competence, but also of passion and dedication that we found in the Oioli Brothers who convinced us to complete this operation, in line with our growth strategy in the most profitable Italian PDOs to which to allocate our members’ milk». “The acquisition by Latteria Soresina – said Gabriele Oioli – guarantees our company future continuity for all employees of the dairy”.