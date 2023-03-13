Home Business Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking fees per day
Alexej Isaikin at Leipzig/Halle Airport during an opening ceremony in 2013.
picture alliance / dpa | Jan Woitas

A Russian oligarch jet has been stuck at Hahn Airport for over a year.

The Boeing 747 is owned by CargoLogicAir, the air cargo company owned by Russian oligarch Alexey Isaikin.

Since March 2022, daily stand fees of 1200 euros have been charged. The bill now totals over 400,000 euros.

The Russian oligarch Alexej Isaikin has to pay 1,200 euros a day for the stand fees of his cargo jumbo, reports the „Bild“-Newspaper. His plane has been stuck at Hahn Airport for a year and is not allowed to take off. The bill for the Boeing 747 now totals over 400,000 euros.

The air freight plane has been held at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport since March 10, 2022. The maintenance stay has been extended indefinitely after the Russian attack on Ukraine due to a take-off ban by the aviation security authority.

The Boeing 747 of the airline Cargologicair is not allowed to take off from Hahn Airport for the time being.

picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey

The reason why the jumbo jet is not allowed to take off is the sanctions against the Russian citizen Isaikin, cited „aero.de“ the Federal Ministry of Transport. CargoLogicAir is “100 percent owned by Cargo Logic Holding Ltd. This is owned by Mr. Alexey Isaikin and Mr. Sergey Shklyanik. Both owners are Russian citizens.”

On inquiries, such as the page „airliners.de“the airline has not issued any comments for the time being.

