Home Business Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking fees per day
Business

Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking fees per day

by admin
Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking fees per day

Alexej Isaikin at Leipzig/Halle Airport during an opening ceremony in 2013.
picture alliance / dpa | Jan Woitas

A Russian oligarch jet has been stuck at Hahn Airport for over a year.

The Boeing 747 is owned by CargoLogicAir, the air cargo company owned by Russian oligarch Alexey Isaikin.

Since March 2022, daily stand fees of 1200 euros have been charged. The bill now totals over 400,000 euros.

The Russian oligarch Alexei Isaikin has to do it every day 1200 Euro pay for the demurrage of his cargo jumbo. His plane has been stuck at Hahn Airport for a year and is not allowed to take off. The bill for the Boeing 747 now totals over 400,000 euros.

read too

Cargologic owner and oligarch Alexey Isaikin in front of one of the former cargo planes, a Boeing 737-400(SF).

“Suddenly we were just the Russian booth”: How the EU sanctions of a Leipzig oligarch airline were fatal

The air freight plane has been held at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport since March 10, 2022. The maintenance stay has been extended indefinitely after the Russian attack on Ukraine due to a take-off ban by the aviation security authority.

The Boeing 747 of the airline Cargologicair is not allowed to take off from Hahn Airport for the time being.

The Boeing 747 of the airline Cargologicair is not allowed to take off from Hahn Airport for the time being.
picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey

The reason why the jumbo jet is not allowed to lift are the sanctions against the Russian citizen Isaikin Federal Ministry of Transport. CargoLogicAir is “100 percent owned by Cargo Logic Holding Ltd. This is owned by Mr. Alexey Isaikin and Mr. Sergey Shklyanik. Both owners are Russian citizens.”

On Requests the airline has not issued any comments for the time being.

See also  The financing balance of 14 STAR Market stocks including Yahuilong increased by more than 10% - Teller Report

AA

You may also like

China Mobile’s daily limit market value is 2.1...

Bank bailouts at the expense of price stability

Karaoke Salvini-Meloni: “I got a sprain for that...

Bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank: Consequences for...

Pnrr, projects increasingly at a standstill and monitoring...

Huawei P60 Pro sketches released: actually use the...

6 charts show the luxury goods market

Silicon Valley Bank: Buy these stocks, says Goldmann...

The hour of judicial truth for Donald Trump

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy