Launch of First Dairy Industry Intellectual Property and Carbon Measurement Centers in Inner Mongolia

Title: Inner Mongolia Launches Dairy Industry Intellectual Property Operation Center and National Carbon Measurement Center

Date: August 5, 2023

Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

The dairy industry in Inner Mongolia took a significant step forward as it witnessed the launch of the country’s first dairy industry intellectual property operation center and the National Carbon Measurement Center (Inner Mongolia) dairy industry sub-center in Hohhot on August 4. The inauguration ceremony was attended and addressed by Qibatu, vice chairman of the autonomous region.

Qibatu emphasized the importance of the dairy industry as one of the region’s pillar industries known for its complete industrial chain and high competitiveness. He highlighted that the establishment of these two centers would facilitate the entire process of intellectual property creation, application, protection, management, and service in the dairy industry. This move aims to integrate and consolidate intellectual property service resources, allowing for the realization of a first-class milk source base, the production of top-quality dairy products, and the establishment of a renowned brand. Moreover, this development paves the way for the green, intelligent, and international growth of the dairy sector, providing substantial support for innovation.

This launch signifies a significant milestone for the dairy industry in Inner Mongolia, as it is set to strengthen its position and contribute to the region’s economic growth. The dairy industry has been a vital source of income and employment for the region, and the construction of the two centers is expected to boost its overall development.

The establishment of the dairy industry intellectual property operation center is a testament to the region’s commitment to fostering innovation and protecting intellectual property rights. This center will play a critical role in promoting research and development, as well as encouraging creative initiatives in the dairy sector. By facilitating intellectual property management and services, the center aims to enhance the competitiveness of local dairy businesses and propel them towards international recognition.

On the other hand, the National Carbon Measurement Center (Inner Mongolia) dairy industry sub-center will focus on monitoring and reducing carbon emissions in the dairy industry. With growing concerns about climate change, this sub-center aims to develop sustainable practices and assist dairy producers in achieving carbon neutrality. By implementing efficient carbon measurement techniques, this sub-center can provide valuable insights into reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, thereby promoting environmental conservation.

The launch of these two centers has generated optimism and excitement within the industry, as they represent a significant leap forward in the region’s dairy sector. The integrated approach to intellectual property and carbon measurement demonstrates Inner Mongolia’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness. The construction of a first-class milk source base, the production of exceptional dairy products, and the establishment of a renowned brand are now within reach, ensuring a prosperous future for the dairy industry in Inner Mongolia.

Editor: Jia Xiaoyan

