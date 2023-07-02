Laura Pausini in concert in Venice: high water and raining rubble

Laura Pausini concert in Venice

Laura Pausini in concert in Venice: high water, rubber boots and raining rubble

No one had thought of that. Yet common sense should have raised more than a doubt about the opportunity to organize a mega concert in Piazza San Marco. And this not only because it is the lowest point in Venice and it regularly goes under water, at times marked by nature. So it happened that after assembling a veritable war machine – a gigantic stage and very inappropriate for a delicate and fragile setting like that of the most beautiful square in the world -, the organizers of the Laura Pausinithey noticed that the the sea she was not willing to submit to anyone’s will and reasons, much less those of the singer from Faenza. So they invited everyone to bring boots.

As if that weren’t enough, the Venetian weather conditions yesterday they were anything but favourable: in addition to high water, punctually gushing out of the manhole covers, around 10.00 pm there was a storm never seen before, faced by Pausini and all her staff in a truly impeccable way: the singer gave he demonstrates all his talent singing a capella in front of a fluctuating audience. Dreamlike situation that all the fans enjoyed very much. Armed with rubber boots, plastic raincoats and umbrellas, they too danced and sang in the rain.

As expected, even if no one seems to have thought about it, it didn’t go so well for the stones and plasters of Piazza San Marco, in particular to those of the Sottoportego de l’Arco Celeste, the one that connects the square with the Bacino Orseolo, which in fact detached from the ceiling at the first chords fired at full volume. It is appropriate to say that it rains in the wet since that point is already severely tested by poor maintenance. The problem that occurred yesterday evening had already emerged during Thursday’s rehearsals, when the very powerful basses fired at full volume made windows and shop windows vibrate throughout the square. According to the reconstructions made by a trader «Small pieces of rubble have come down, for this reason we have requested the intervention of the Superintendence, given that the volume is hallucinating. The windows of the shop windows are shaking, we are worried about the monuments and the basilica». So much so that some glass shopkeepers have preferred to dismantle the windows and secure the precious objects on display.

A question arises spontaneously: why persist in organizing such invasive events in the most delicate, unique and unrepeatable city in the world? It has long been known that the sound waves fired at full power during concerts not only damage health but seriously compromise monuments and buildings located nearby. The sound is transformed into seismic noise, a vibration that strikes the surfaces of buildings, stones, mosaics, jeopardizing their static nature. Piazza San Marco, “European drawing room”, it is a space delimited by precious buildings; a catalog of architecture, stones and mosaics ranging from the thirteenth to the nineteenth century and which includes the Basilica of San Marco, the Procuratie Vecchie, the Correr Museum, the Procuratie Nuove and the legendary bell tower, affectionately called “El Paron de Casa”.

If the City of Venice and the Procuratia di San Marco don’t think about it, the body responsible for safeguarding the Basilica and which to date has not yet solved the embarrassing problem of maintaining the (horrible) and ineffective glass barriers erected to defend it, which at least the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Venice, a peripheral body of the Ministry of Culture, intervenes firmly and puts a stop to this drift which has no other outcome than the definitive death of the city due to excess consumption.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

