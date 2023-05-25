Lautaro signs the Italian Cup. Inter, Inzaghi king of the Cup: now the Champions League

Inter, Coppa Italia in the sign of Lautaro (Fiorentina ko). Dream Champions (against Manchester City) and treble

In 2010 Mourinho’s Inter signed the Treble: Champions League, Scudetto and Italian Cup. In 2023 Simone Inzaghi’s Inter have already won the Italian Super Cup and now the Italian Cup: 2-1 comeback over Fiorentina with two goals from Lautaro Martinez (Toro scored 101… goals in five seasons with the Nerazzurri). Now President Steven Zhang’s team dreams of the Treble: appointment on 10 June in Istanbul in the final against Guardiola’s Manchester City to win a Champions League which would taste like a historic feat and treble. “This team can play in finals and win cups. It’s the result we wanted,” the words of the president Steven Zhang after the victory of the Italian Cup against Fiorentina. On the Champions League final against City: “I think we shouldn’t talk about it until that day, we’re obviously focused on the next match. The Morattis are in the hearts of the Nerazzurri fans and I’m proud to stand behind them in the history of this club. How much do I believe in victory? I don’t think about it until that day, but as you can see seven years ago we weren’t there and now we are playing finals and have won five cups. The results are hard work.”

Coppa Italia to Inter: Lautaro, I wanted this cup, I’m very happy

“I’m excited and very happy, we’ve been bringing trophies back to this club’s showcase for a couple of years. We must continue like this. I personally wanted to raise another cup, we started badly but we were good at overturning it. I want to continue like this, giving my contribution to make the team win”. This is the immediate comment by Lautaro Martinez, ‘man of the match’ in the Italian Cup final. The Argentine was decisive with a brace in the 2-1 final against Fiorentina.

Inter wins the Italian Cup. Inzaghi, beaten by a valuable team, good at reacting

“King of Cups? No, but I’m happy, we wanted to reconfirm last year’s success, the boys did very well. We beat a valuable team that worried us a lot. We got off to a bad start, we took the wrong approach, then we were good at staying in the game to overturn it. Season finale? We want to play everything at our best, let’s think about the last two of the championship and then head to Istanbul”. This is how Inter coach Simone Inzaghi expresses himself after his 2-1 triumph in the Italian Cup final against Fiorentina.

Lautaro overturns Fiorentina 2-1, Inter wins the Italian Cup

Inter beat a beautiful Fiorentina from behind and raised the ninth Italian Cup in their history to the sky, the second in a row after the one won against Juventus last year. At the Stadio Olimpico it ended 2-1 for the Nerazzurri, who went behind after a few seconds with Nico Gonzalez’s goal, but were able to turn everything around in the first half thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s brace. Simone Inzaghi therefore, awaiting the much more prestigious last act of the Champions League, confirms himself as a specialist in the finals by hitting his third Coppa Italia in his career after the one with Lazio in 2019 and the one with Inter in 2022.

Lautaro Martinez signs the Italian Cup final won by Inter over Fiorentina (photo Lapresse)

Fiorentina-Inter, Coppa Italia in the sign of Lautaro Martinez

However, the feat for Italiano’s men fails, however authors of a good performance that bodes well for the Conference League final, scheduled for June 7 against West Ham. Just two and a half minutes pass from the kick-off and the Viola formation immediately unlocks it with the paw of Nico Gonzalez, left guiltily alone on a low cross from Ikone from the left: the Argentine does not forgive and immediately signs the 1-0 . Dzeko tries to respond a few moments later but is deflected for a corner, while on the other side the Tuscans continue to become dangerous and in the 18th minute they create another great chance again with Nico Gonzalez: this time the number 22 is served by Bonaventura and blocked by Acerbi at the moment of the conclusion.

Despite some initial difficulties, Inter tries to shake things up and in the 24th minute wastes a sensational equalizer opportunity with Dzeko, then finding him close to half an hour with Lautaro, who receives vertically from Brozovic and with a right diagonal strikes the goalkeeper the 1-1. The ‘Toro’ is the Nerazzurri’s extra man and in the 37th minute he comes to the fore with a volley from Barella’s cross, making all the Inter fans explode and silencing the Florentine crowd. In the second half, the Italian team tries to get back on track but without worrying Handanovic too much, Inzaghi’s team instead seeks the safety goal with the newcomer Lukaku, who shoots left-footed from distance finding Terracciano’s central rebound. The match heats up, the two teams lengthen, Fiorentina doesn’t give up an inch and in the 79th minute goes one step away from equalizing with Jovic, who arrives from Handanovic’s side, seeing the door barred by a providential intervention by the Slovenian goalkeeper. The Serbian tries again with his head a handful of minutes later, but this time he is imprecise and wastes another great chance, then in the 87th minute it is Nico Gonzalez’s turn who can’t find any team-mates in the center of the area, with Darmian who providentially removes near the goal line. Inter suffers, if they see it badly, but at the triple whistle they can celebrate another Coppa Italia to add to the bulletin board.

Fiorentina-Inter 1-2 Scoreboard

Inter triumph: victory over Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final. Now the Champions League final with Manchester City (photo Lapresse) See also Zhang Liyun: Accompanying all the way through wind and rain-东方 Fortune Net

Scorers: 3′ Nico Gonzalez, 29′ Lautaro, 37′ Lautaro

Assists: Ikoné 3′, Brozovic 29′, Barella 37′

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Dodò (82′ Terzic), Milenkovic, fourth (70′ Ranieri), Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat (70′ Jovic), Castrovilli (60′ Mandragora); Ikonè (60′ Thin), Cabral, Gonzalez. All. Italian

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni (58′ De Vrij); Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (83′ Correa), Dimarco (68′ Gosens); Dzeko (58′ Lukaku), Lautaro (83′ Gagliardini). Herds Inzaghi

Referee: Irrati from Pistoia Booked: 53′ Sticks, 54′ Martinez Fourth, 90′ Gonzalez

