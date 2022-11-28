MILANO – Lavazza shop in France and aim for the online retailer MaxiCoffee. The Italian group has presented an offer for the acquisition of 100% of the French company which is aimed at both private customers and commercial businesses through its e-commerce platform where 8,000 products of 350 different coffee brands are on sale as well as different types of espresso coffee machines, coffee makers, coffee grinders and accessories. In addition, the company also boasts a network of 60 commercial outlets throughout France, the École du Café and the “Concept Stores”.

MaxiCoffee’s capital is now held by founder Christophe Brancato, 21 Invest and other minority shareholders. Following the acquisition, explains a note from the company, the Lavazza group will become the majority shareholder and Christophe Brancato will reinvest in MaxiCoffee’s capital with a minority stake and will retain his position as chairman.

“Becoming part of the Lavazza Group and therefore continuing the development of our business model represents an opportunity and an act of recognition for MaxiCoffee – he adds Christophe Brancato, president of MaxiCoffee – the transaction will allow us to continue to satisfy and strengthen the already consolidated relationships with our customers, consumers and suppliers. A new long-term and growth phase is opening that will support us in achieving our development goals, in line with the social and human values ​​that have always characterized the large MaxiCoffee community”.

“We are ready to leave a company with which we have achieved an extraordinary entrepreneurial growth path – observes François Barbier, Managing Partner & CEO of 21 Invest France – over the years we have supported the transformation of MaxiCoffee, which from SME has become a leading company at national level, specialized in the coffee sector, and with a strong physical and digital presence, fundamental levers for the Group’s development.

Today, the company is considered both for its know-how and its technological innovation, as a recognized phygital exponent of the coffee world. Lavazza and Christophe Brancato have chosen to continue this growth path together, and we are convinced that Lavazza, with this investment, will continue to contribute to the long-term success of MaxiCoffee in France and abroad”.