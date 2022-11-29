Listen to the audio version of the article

Lavazza reopens the M&A dossier and aims to acquire 100% of the share capital of the French company MaxiCoffee, active in the coffee sector. The latest operation by the Lavazza family dates back to 2018, with the acquisition of the coffee business headed by Mars. The majority stake in MaxiCoffee is currently held by the 21 Invest fund (Alessandro Benetton) and by the founder of the company, Christophe Brancato.

The operation proposed by Lavazza – 2.3 billion in turnover in 2021 – provides for the…