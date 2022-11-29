The Lavazza Group has presented an offer for the acquisition of 100% of MaxiCoffee, a French company that caters to both private customers and commercial businesses through its e-commerce platform, a network of 60 commercial points present throughout France , the École du Café and the “Concept Stores”.

MaxiCoffee offers a variety of 8,000 products from more than 350 different coffee brands and a wide range of espresso machines, coffee makers, grinders and accessories. MaxiCoffee’s capital is now held by founder Christophe Brancato, 21 Invest and other minority shareholders.

«The acquisition of MaxiCoffee will allow us to consolidate our positioning in France, which has always been a key market for the Group, and to strengthen our presence in e-commerce by increasing our presence in the B2C/consumer market. The transaction fits perfectly into our international development strategy and, in particular, allows us to extend our already excellent and widespread sales and distribution partner network with a solid and leading company in its reference market, which it shares with Lavazza the same values: product quality, a long-term vision and strong attention to its employees and stakeholders», said Antonio Baravalle, CEO of Lavazza.

“Our strategy is to support the further development of MaxiCoffee, which will maintain its profile as a multi-brand e-commerce platform and remain independent. Our entry will not change its successful business model in any way, on the contrary it will favor its growth thanks to the activation of our international development plans”. Christophe Brancato, President of MaxiCoffee, said.

«Becoming part of the Lavazza Group and therefore continuing the development of our business model represents an opportunity and an act of recognition for MaxiCoffee. The transaction will allow us to continue to satisfy and strengthen the already consolidated relationships with our customers, consumers and suppliers. A new long-term and growth phase is opening which will support us in achieving our development objectives, in line with the social and human values ​​that have always characterized the large MaxiCoffee community».