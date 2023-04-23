Home » Lawsuits against CS deal: AT1 creditors go to court
Business

Lawsuits against CS deal: AT1 creditors go to court

Lawsuits against CS deal: AT1 creditors go to court

The 16 billion franc question

Now the legal aftermath of the CS deal begins: The Federal Administrative Court is expecting a large number of lawsuits

The dispute over the 16 billion francs that were destroyed in the CS rescue reaches the courts. The complaints are directed against the decision of the Financial Market Authority. Three lawsuits, however, are directed against Karin Keller-Sutter’s finance department.

The CS forced sale resulted in the write-off of the AT1 bonds, as the deal-makers announced on March 19, 2023: CS President Axel Lehmann, UBS President Colm Kelleher, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, Federal President Alain Berset, National Bank -President Thomas Jordan and Finma President Marlene Amstad.

Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

The stack keeps getting higher. A large number of complaints are currently reaching the Federal Administrative Court, as spokesman Andreas Notter says, “including those from lawyers’ offices, each with numerous complainants”. They are all opposed to the decision of the Financial Market Authority (Finma) as part of the CS forced sale to write off the so-called AT1 bonds to zero. As a result, bondholders have lost a total of CHF 16 billion and Credit Suisse has reduced its debt burden by CHF 16 billion.

