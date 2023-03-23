Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs. This was announced by the company which lowered its turnover forecasts for 2023. It is 2.5% of employees.

The cut, explains the company, was made necessary by the worsening global economic conditions which are reducing the expenditure of companies for services concerning Information Technology (IT). More than half of the cuts will affect people who work for the company but not directly for customers. Accenture employs 738,000 people worldwide, selling consulting services to large companies.

The company revised its revenue growth downwards, now expected to be between 8% and 10%, versus its previous projection of an increase between 8% and 11%. While earnings per share will be in the range of $10.84 to $11.06, compared with the previous $11.20 to $11.52.