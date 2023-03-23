Home Business Layoffs, Accenture will cut 19,000 jobs
Business

Layoffs, Accenture will cut 19,000 jobs

Layoffs, Accenture will cut 19,000 jobs

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs. This was announced by the company which lowered its turnover forecasts for 2023. It is 2.5% of employees.

The cut, explains the company, was made necessary by the worsening global economic conditions which are reducing the expenditure of companies for services concerning Information Technology (IT). More than half of the cuts will affect people who work for the company but not directly for customers. Accenture employs 738,000 people worldwide, selling consulting services to large companies.

Amazon’s ax: 9,000 layoffs. Blood and tears cure after record profits

Archangel Rociola

The company revised its revenue growth downwards, now expected to be between 8% and 10%, versus its previous projection of an increase between 8% and 11%. While earnings per share will be in the range of $10.84 to $11.06, compared with the previous $11.20 to $11.52.

See also  Credit Suisse: before the mega merger? The great trembling for a heavyweight

