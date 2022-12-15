© Reuters. Cuts not enough Goldman Sachs considers cutting investment bank bonus pool by at least 40%



News from the Associated Press on December 15 (edited by Zhou Ziyi)Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs is considering cutting the total bonuses of its more than 3,000 investment banking employees by at least 40%, the media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

At present, Goldman Sachs is still deciding the size of the final bonus pool in 2022, but according to the data disclosed by the above-mentioned people familiar with the matter, it means that the salary reduction of Goldman Sachs investment bank employees is the largest among its peers.

Last week, people familiar with the matter said that the bonus pool for Goldman Sachs executives was expected to be cut in half at most.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America are also considering slashing investment banking bonuses by a third.

Investment banking downturn

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has rattled global markets, making companies more cautious in seeking deals and raising money in financial markets for fear that their shares or debt will be undervalued.

In addition, due to rising interest rates, sluggish stock markets and concerns about the global economic outlook, corporate mergers and acquisitions have largely stalled, with the number of IPOs more than halving for the year.

Various factors have led to a decline in demand for global investment banking this year, in contrast to the boom in the investment banking industry in 2021. Last year the big Wall Street firms paid their employees what might be the largest year-end bonus of their careers.

Goldman Sachs’ third quarter report for this year showed that the company’s total profit fell by 43% to $3.07 billion. Its third-quarter investment-banking revenue fell 57% from a year earlier to $1.6 billion due to slump in M&A activity and equity and bond underwriting. The company’s overall profit fell 44% in the three months to September.

The downturn will affect Goldman’s decision on bonuses, which could be finalized this month.

Layoffs spread

Recently, news of layoffs and slowdowns in recruitment by major Wall Street banks has continued. The wave of layoffs has spread to Wall Street following mass layoffs at major technology companies as the outlook for the U.S. economy becomes increasingly uncertain.

Goldman Sachs was reported to have laid off hundreds of people, and it may expand in the future. In addition, Morgan Stanley cut 2% of its staff last week, affecting almost all business areas; Bank of America announced that it is slowing down hiring.

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon has warned that the firm may have to cut jobs in some areas and remain cautious about its financial resources amid growing economic uncertainty.