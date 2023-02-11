In this electoral campaign there has been little talk of institutional reforms, of the status of Rome as the capital and of the institutional structure that the Lazio Region should have, which includes the capital of Italy. And the model to follow is that of Trento and Bolzano.

The process of the bill on differentiated autonomy has just begun in the Council of Ministers, strongly supported by Minister Calderoli, the discussion on presidentialism has begun, the parliamentary commissions have begun to discuss the reform of the Provinces, with the reintroduction of the direct election and the reform of the joint text of local authorities was announced, already ready at the end of the last legislature.

The new political class will have to forcefully pose the knot of Rome Capital

This is why I believe that the political class of Lazio must forcefully raise the question of the institutional status of Rome as the capital but also of the institutional structure of the Lazio Region. After the experiences of recent years I believe that the most suitable structure, to guarantee both institutions , and that of the two autonomous provinces, with legislative powers, of Trento and Bolzano, which are together in a single Special Region.

When, in the 2000s, the centre-right Giounta, after having had the third paragraph of article 114 inserted in title V with the provision of Rome as capital, proposed the status of Rome as a city-region like Berlin, and a similar provision was inserted in the devolution which it was not approved with the confirmatory referendum, but it was accused by the left of wanting to create the Region with the donut.

The Democratic Party has understood the institutional lesson

Now leading exponents of the Democratic Party have come to our positions, so much so that in the last legislature they presented bills in this direction together with Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia. It has finally been understood that a constitutional provision is needed to address the question of Rome’s status, also because the ordinary laws approved to date have not given any results. Law 42 of 2009 only served to change the letterhead and the Rio law, which established the metropolitan city of Rome, was a total failure, since the new body has fewer powers than the old province and no citizen knows of its existence.

In the last legislature, thanks to some constitutional law proposals presented, as already written, by Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia and Pd, together with the contribution of the commission on Rome Capital set up by the then Minister Gelmini, it was possible to bring to the parliamentary hall a text for the status of Rome Capital, which ran aground in the first session due to the early dissolution of the legislature.

A text that had the right objective but posed a series of problems because it created an institution that was in fact a real ircocervo. The mistake made right from the start was not to immediately detach the old province from Rome, thus establishing the province without Rome and giving only the status of metropolitan city to the capital. The initial text proposed by the rapporteurs attributed to Roma Capitale, corresponding only to the municipality of Rome city, all the legislative competences of the Region, pursuant to art. 117 third and fourth paragraph (competing and residual matters), except health care. Other subjects could be subtracted from the transfer through an agreement between Rome, the Region and the State. Attribution of legislative powers by subtraction. The transfer of legislative powers took place automatically two years after the entry into force of the constitutional provision.

The division of Rome between Municipality and Metropolitan Area

The first problem that the text posed was that Rome remained divided into two different entities: one, the old Municipality, with legislative powers over its own territory and another, the metropolitan city, which depended on regional legislation. The text then approved by the commission and landed in the classroom, resolved some problems but not that of the two-headed institution.

The new text assigned to Rome the legislative power of the Region in competing or residual matters, except health care, but the list of matters to be transferred had to be established in agreement with the Lazio Region and the State with an ordinary law approved by an absolute majority of the Chambers. A more orderly process than the initial text, but with a text that left the body divided in two and with two different competences, with serious institutional and representative democracy problems. Roma Capitale did not become a Region, it remained a municipality with legislative powers, and at the same time the metropolitan city was subject to the legislation of Pisa. Two entities with the same Mayor but with a territory in which different rules apply.

The electoral law makes the elected Romans govern the whole of Lazio

Furthermore, a more complex problem, the Regional Council remained the same as it is now, with the elected representatives of Rome Capital who are the majority. So we would have the paradox that Rome as the capital would autonomously legislate on its own territory and through its majority in the regional council also on the other territories of the other provinces. A true deer. This is why the first thing to do is to insert a provision in the text on the provinces, on which the parliamentary commissions are working, to detach the old province from Rome and give only the capital the status of metropolitan city.

Immediately afterwards prepare a constitutional proposal that gives Rome the capital legislative powers and the Region the status of Region with a special statute, establishing for the two bodies the identical institutional structure that Trento and Bolzano have.

Subscribe to the newsletter

