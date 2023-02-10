Pecoraro Scanio is a friend of both Virginia Raggi and Donatella Bianchi: which side is he on in this surreal competition?

We had left Pecoraro Scanio some time ago when he was mentoring Virginia Raggi for his disastrous re-nomination at municipal councils of 2021. He had even made the “ecological civic list” for her.

Then, as it will be recalled, the outgoing mayor Raggi not only did not make it to the ballot, which was strange in itself, but she even finished in last place, harshly punished by the Romans who were fed up with her general management, but above all with the environment.

In fact, with her mayor, the differentiated remained at a standstill and Rome even ended up on the front page of the New York Times, complete with wild boars rooting among the piles of rubbish. Not even the Romans appreciated her twists and turns on the Stadio della Roma, a highly impacting work to which she had given the green light.

So – let’s put it this way – Pecoraro’s support was not particularly fortunate. An adventure to forget.

Now the Five Stars are reproposing an environmentalist at the helm of the Lazio Region for the upcoming elections. This is the former president of WWF Italy, Donatella Bianchi. Once again Pecoraro Scanio quickly sided with him with the establishment of the “Progressive and Ecologist Polo” list (a tweak to the unfortunate previous name), promoted also by Stefano Fassina, Paolo Cento and Loredana De Petris.

The other “green”, those of Angelo Bonelli to be clear, they are instead with the Pd e Alessio D’Amato. In short, it appears quite clear that the Italian ecologists, once the star of Ermete Realacci has been eclipsed due to having reached the age limit, are supporting whoever the Democratic Party who the Five Stars, i.e. the two main opposition parties.

And this is also a sign of structural weakness of the EcoDems, which would then be the green structure of the Democratic Party. But this is also the case in politics now. Even entire political sectors, such as the environment, are outsourced, turnkey.

Pecoraro on this division had to say: “If in Lombardy il Pd decided to go tocircular economy and not on incinerators, preferring the agreement with the 5S without chasing Calenda who is still the crutch of the right, the Lazio Democratic Party has chosen vice versa to place itself in a centrist area, rejecting an independent and civic candidacy like that of Bianchi “.

However, the catch was around the corner. In fact, just yesterday the candidate Bianchi hit the headlines for an imprudent act statement that threw the Five Stars into panic.

In a radio interview he declared that he had voted Robert Gualtieri because his program was the most convincing. It’s a pity that Gualtieri had (and still has) the waste-to-energy plant (that’s its name) which you are now attacking.

It is also a pity that in October 2021 in Rome the former mayor Virginia Raggi was also a candidate. Notice the double gaffe, Bianchi tried to remedy with the classic patch worse than the hole, saying that she had only voted for Gualtieri in the second round. But by now the incinerator – Raggi omelette was done. Let’s imagine the anger that this could have caused Raggi to think that Bianchi did it on purpose and in fact it could also be true.

Already between the two there did not seem to be bad blood, given that Bianchi always tried to keep Raggi at a distance for fear that she would drag her into a mortal embrace, given the precedents and on the other hand, Raggi essentially ignored her, not giving her (thankfully for Bianchi) no electoral support.

But a rather simpering question arises, as it were, spontaneously: but Pecoraro Scanio, who is officially a friend of both, which side is he on in this surreal competition that threatens to further collapse consensus and above all the already compromised image of pentastellati? We cannot know this, but we await with trepidation the next episode of this further five-star soap opera with which, it must be said, one never gets bored.

