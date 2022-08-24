Home Business Lazio: Raul Moro goes on loan to Ternana Calcio
Business

Lazio: Raul Moro goes on loan to Ternana Calcio

by admin

Lazio has announced that it has temporarily transferred the right to the sports services of the footballer Raul Moro Prescoli to Ternana Calcio, affiliated with the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B. The temporary sale, according to a note from the football club, provides for a consideration of 330,000 euros. , to be paid, in a single annuity. Prizes, for a maximum of 301,000 euros, will be paid to SS Lazio upon the occurrence of agreed sporting conditions.

See also  The stock exchanges try the path of the rise waiting for Wall Street. Diasorin runs in Milan

You may also like

Upcoming MacBook models and other products will use...

Shaanxi will build my country’s first commercial controllable...

Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos...

Vice President of iQOO Z6x Reservation Products: 6000mAh...

Analysts believe that fewer users are ready to...

Douyin E-commerce 818: 31.8 million hours of live...

Cool and warm, enjoy intelligent control and have...

Natural gas TTF clicks in the start and...

China’s first general-purpose GPU chip with 77 billion...

Positive oil after volatile week start, Brent towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy