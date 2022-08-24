Lazio has announced that it has temporarily transferred the right to the sports services of the footballer Raul Moro Prescoli to Ternana Calcio, affiliated with the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B. The temporary sale, according to a note from the football club, provides for a consideration of 330,000 euros. , to be paid, in a single annuity. Prizes, for a maximum of 301,000 euros, will be paid to SS Lazio upon the occurrence of agreed sporting conditions.