Lazio Region, Rocca: “I will keep the health delegation to myself, a commitment on which I have put my face”. Giuseppe Pisano will be head of the cabinet

Francesco Roccapresident of the Region Lazio, presented the new Giunta at the headquarters on Colombo. The scheme of six councilors was confirmed a Brothers of Italytwo to Lega and two to Come on Italy. Same number of men and women: five and five.

Ecco i nnew assessors: Giancarlo Righini (FdI) will be councilor for the budget and agriculture and hunting and fishing; Roberta Angels (FdI) will be vice president and councilor for economic development, trade and craftsmanship; Elena Palazzo (FdI) will have a sport and tourism environment); Fabrizio Ghera (FdI) to Transport and Waste; Maximilian Masselli (FdI) to social policies; Manuela Rinaldi (public works and reconstruction policies); for the Easter League Ciacciarelli (urban planning, housing policies) Simona Belshazzar (culture, youth and family policies and equal opportunities); for Forza Italia Giuseppe Schiboni (work university school training research and merit); He knows Regiments (personnel, urban safety, relations with local authorities).

While “I will keep the health delegation to myself, to face this challenge because it is a commitment on which I have put my face and I want to take responsibility”, said the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca. Joseph Pisano instead he will be head of the cabinet, ”he will accompany me in this challenge”, Rocca underlined.

Rocca: “The economic situation is not the best, the debt is very worrying”

