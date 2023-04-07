Home Business Lazio wine continues its growth: here are all the objectives
Lazio wine continues its growth: here are all the objectives

Minister Francesco Lollobrigida at Vinitaly

The Lazio wine sector: growth and positioning on international markets are the main objectives

Lazio took part in Vinitaly 2023 with a pavilion of 1800 square meters, set up in collaboration with Arsial (Regional Agency for the Development and Innovation of Agriculture of Lazio), which has invested 1 million euros in it. A shrewd investment, given the presence, inside the pavilion itself, of a space for the numerous international buyers who have come to the fair in Verona.

In Lazio, the vineyard area is 18,000 hectares, equal to 3% of the national one

Lazio brought the representation of its best wine productions to Vinitaly; there are 19,000 companies with an average annual production of 1 million quintals of grapes, while there are 450 wineries with a production annual average of 800 hectoliters of wine, of which 75% are white and 70% claimed as a regional DO/GI. Lazio has a vineyard area of ​​almost 18,000 hectares (3% nationally), 50% of which is hilly while the remainder is divided in half between the plains and mountainous areas. The vineyards are located 70% in the hills and 30% in flat areas. The turnover of grape production is approximately 230 million euros (6.6% of the regional agricultural sector and 3% of the national wine sector); the average revenue per vineyard is d4,350 euros per hectare.

Lazio wines are also popular across the border: in the first half of 2022 exports reached 47 million euros, +11% compared to the same period of 2021. Lazio DOP white wines recorded exports of 5 million euros, +15% compared to 2021 (Source: Ismea). The ancient winemaking tradition of Lazio is confirmed by various Latin writers, including Cato, Columella, Pliny, Strabone, Virgil, Martial.

