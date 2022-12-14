Listen to the audio version of the article

The “sustainable and digital” transition in the Lazio business landscape has already begun. And the game is played between manufacturing, research and STEM training in a scenario where excellence ranges from pharmaceuticals to agriculture to aerospace. To tell this world the last stage of theInnovation Days roadshow del Sole 24 Ore e Confindustria “Innovation Days”, organized with the contribution of Confindustria Training Systems and the support of 4.Manager, main partner Banca Ifis and TIM, event partner Audi, Commerfin, Enel, ISTAT and Seeweb (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti institutional partner). “Sometimes one wonders how Italy managed, with all the problems it has, to handle – said the director of Sole 24 Ore Fabio Tamburini -. After the pandemic, the country’s productive fabric is the one that has held up the best, overcoming the difficulties of Covid.

How did this miracle happen? It happened because there is this fabric of businesses that holds up, and holds up for the best». And here are the companies that are starting to take the path of sustainability and digitization as underlined by Fabio Kidnapped, Central Director for Economic Statistics Istat, who invited to participate in the Census to measure digitization and sustainability of the production system. To tell the numbers of the territory, 305,000 companies that generate 441 billion in revenues, Mark AugustResponsabile Marketing & Business Strategy Banca Ifis.

And then the challenge of the economic resources envisaged by the Pnrr, as highlighted by Monica Lucarelli, Councilor for Security Policies, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities Municipality of Rome. At the center the digital turning point. And the experience of Orlando di PippoGroup Business Developer Mashfrog – Seeweb partner, Italian Cloud Provider that with its Data Centers supports the cloud hosting, storage and security needs of companies.

Antonio Morabito, Head of TIM Marketing Enterprise Market Office, illustrated the TIM Enterprise project, «the most complete Italian platform of technologies and specialist skills in the cloud, IoT and cybersecurity and connectivity fields». In a prominent position are the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors. “Lazio is a strategic region, ranking first in Italy in many economic parameters,” he said Massimo Scaccabarozzi, President of the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Section of Unindustria- . Over 35% of all Italian pharmaceutical exports come from Lazio, but the record is also European».

No less important is the role of credit and financial institutions, as evidenced by Robert Ferrante, manager of Natural Resources, Energy and the Environment of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Then sustainability. “In the transition process, a trend that is becoming relevant is that of ‘non-financial reporting’,” he said Marco Maffei, Kpmg partner. As announced by the CEO of Commerfin, Giuseppe Andrea Tateo, on the other hand, «2023 will see the concept of the sustainability of access to credit at the center of Commerfin’s strategy. To overcome the crisis, it is necessary to start again from the DNA of companies and to extend the concept of credit to new instruments as well». Attention to these issues also from Ivan Bassatochief Aviation Officer Rome Airports e Pino Musolinopresident of the Port System Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.