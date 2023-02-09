lazy pig technology(08379) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. During the period, the group achieved HK$30.575 million in revenue, a year-on-year decrease of 17.93%; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$16.33 million, a year-on-year increase of 62.08%; The basic loss of shares was 2.04 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in net loss was mainly due to the decline in gross profit margin and gross profit; and the increase in selling and distribution costs and administrative expenses, mainly due to the increase in publicity expenses and impairment losses on right-of-use assets.

